close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal governor expresses pain over killing of labourers in Jammu and Kashmir, slams sympathizers of terrorism

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar dubbed the attacked as cowardly and underlined that "the greatest challenge humanity across the globe faces is that there is a small section of people in the society who sympathize with terrorists".

West Bengal governor expresses pain over killing of labourers in Jammu and Kashmir, slams sympathizers of terrorism
File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed deep pain over the killing of five labourers by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and slammed sympathizers of terrorism. All five victims hailed from West Bengal's Murshidabad town.

The Governor dubbed the attacked as cowardly and underlined that "the greatest challenge humanity across the globe faces is that there is a small section of people in the society who sympathize with terrorists".

Dhankhar told ANI, "This cowardly attack is a shocking incident. It must be condemned by everyone, it`s a terrorist attack and they are enemies of Humanity and nation. I am more pained by the incident because the victims were from Murshidabad."

Live TV

"Another incident occurred in Murshidabad a few days ago where a teacher and his pregnant wife were killed. I had reacted then as well. No words are sufficient to condemn such an inhuman act. I believe those who sympathize with terrorists for whatever good cause, they are as bad as terrorists," he added. 

The terrorists shot dead five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area on Tuesday, police had said."West Bengal and Central Government should extend assistance to the bereaved families because their bread earner is gone. Their deaths will have a cascading and detrimental effect on their families. The loss is unbearable and unforgettable," said Dhankhar.

Tags:
West BengalJagdeep DhankharJammu and KashmirLabourers Death
Next
Story

Protests by Telangana RTC employees intensifies in Hyderabad, protesters rub their nose on ground

Must Watch

PT10M6S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 30th October 2019