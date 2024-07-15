Monday Motivation: Father Missing, Mother Mentally Ill, Still Malda’s Abhijit Roy Gets Into IIT Kharagpur

West Bengal: Abhijit Roy, hailing from a struggling family in Malda, has achieved an impressive 191st rank in the JEE, earning him admission to the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. His success stands as a testament to his hard work and indomitable spirit.

Challenging Family Conditions:

Abhijit’s family lives in a small, cramped house in Malda. His father is missing, leaving only his mentally ill mother and elderly grandfather in the family. His grandfather drives an electric rickshaw to support the family. Despite these challenging circumstances, Abhijit continued to work hard to realize his dreams.

Abhijit’s Success Story:

Through sheer determination and effort, Abhijit Roy secured the 191st rank in the JEE. His achievement is not only a matter of pride for his family but also an inspiration to all those facing difficulties. Gaining admission to IIT Kharagpur is a significant opportunity for Abhijit, proving that hard work and dedication can overcome any obstacle.

Community and Support:

Abhijit’s success has sparked new hope in his community. Local residents and friends have praised his accomplishment and have come forward to assist his family. Various organizations and individuals have also offered to help Abhijit with his studies and life challenges.

Abhijit’s Message:

Abhijit Roy emphasizes that he never gave up and remained dedicated to his goal. His story sends the message that one should not give up even in difficult circumstances. His success proves that with dedication and determination, any challenge can be overcome.