West Bengal man stabs relative to death on train after argument

The two had heated arguments inside the train, following which Rajib Gorai stabbed him to death near the Chatrapur railway station, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

A 40-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death by his relative on board a Chennai-Howrah train in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, an official said. Rajib Gorai and Prasannajit Gorai, residents of West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, were going towards Howrah from Chennai on the superfast train along with their family members.

The two had heated arguments inside the train, following which Rajib Gorai stabbed him to death near the Chatrapur railway station, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Other passengers alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the train stopped near the Ganjam station after they pulled the chain. Prasannajit Gorai was rushed to Chatrapur subdivisional hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The suspect has been detained and the body was sent for post-mortem. An investigation is on to find the exact reason behind the incident, Berhampur GRP inspector Jyoti Prakash Nayak said.

