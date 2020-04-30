West Bengal Police pulls up BJP state unit for tweeting fake post, gets slammed

The West Bengal Police on Thursday pulled up the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for tweeting a fake post, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

On Thursday morning the West Bengal BJP posted a tweet with a report that the state government is bringing back 3,000 students in three buses‬.

The state police took to micro-blogging site Twitter clarifying that it isn't right. It stated that 2,368 students of West Bengal are being brought back from Rajasthan's Kota in 95 buses with state government officers as escorts and are likely to reach on May 1 (Friday).

In another tweet, it warned against spreading rumours or fake news as it could land the person responsible in trouble. It warned against legal proceedings against the person concerned.

Behave like a professional police force. Stop being handiman of the TMC! The tweet refers to a media report. If you have comprehension issue, get someone to read the 'original' report. We have kept a screenshot and web archive of it. Stop terrorising media to change reports! https://t.co/sL2X0R8PaF — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 30, 2020

Reacting to this, the BJP slammed the West Bengal Police calling it handyman of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). It further said that the tweet refers to a media report, asking the police to stop terrorising media to change reports.

"Behave like a professional police force. Stop being handiman of the TMC! The tweet refers to a media report. If you have comprehension issue, get someone to read the 'original' report. We have kept a screenshot and web archive of it. Stop terrorising media to change reports!" it tweeted late in the night.