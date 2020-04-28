West Bengal records second death of a doctor due to coronavirus COVID -19

A doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, died in West Bengal on Monday (April 27) becoming the second doctor to lost his life due to the deadly disease in the state.

The was an orthopaedic surgeon with a private hospital in Kolkata and was admitted to hospital on April 14. The man was a resident of Bondel Road, Ballygunge, and was on ventilator since April 17. The deceased doctor had tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 26, West Bengal had registered the first death of a doctor due to coronavirus in the state. The doctor identified as Biplab Kanti Dasgupta was the assistant director, Health Services, West Bengal. He was also Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed grief over Dr Dasgupta's demise and said, "We have lost Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta Assistant Director, Health Services, West Bengal in the early hours of today. He was Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores. We are deeply pained with his untimely demise."

CM Banerjee noted that Dr Dasgupta's ultimate sacrifice for the cause of humanity will always remain in the hearts of the people of the state and he will inspire the COVID-19 warriors to fight the deadly disease with more determination.