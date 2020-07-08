West Bengal teacher Chiranjit Dhibar gets call for human clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha

Chiranjit Dhibar, a 30-year-old teacher from West Bengal Durgapur, is set to become the first person to participate in the clinical trial of the coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine. It is expected that Dhibar would head for Odisha in the coming days to receive the antigen of the attenuated virus.

Dhibar is an RSS worker and he has volunteered to participate in the phases of the human trial for COVID-19 vaccine, which is being developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech.

Confirming the news on his Facebook page, Dhibar wrote that he has been inspired by the principles of the RSS and has decided to donate his body to the country for the clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine. According to reports, Dhibar had applied for the clinical trial in April itself. On Sunday (July 5), Dhibar received a call from the Patna center of ICMR that he has been selected for clinical trial.

It is to be noted that Drug Controller General of India CDSCO (The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) has given approval for a human clinical trial of two made-in-India coronavirus vaccines - COVAXIN and ZyCov-D - on Sunday. Both the vaccine candidates have been approved for Phase II, III trials.

According to Union Ministry of Science and Technology, more than 140 candidate COVID-19 vaccines are currently under various stages of development across the world, out of which 11 have reached the human trial phase.