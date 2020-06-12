हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

West Bengal to stop testing asymptomatic coronavirus COVID-19 patients, amid spike in cases

The West Bengal government has decided to not conduct coronavirus COVID-19 tests on patients who are asymptomatic.

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided to not conduct coronavirus COVID-19 tests on patients who are asymptomatic.

The Union Ministry of Health in a report stated that patients who do not show any symptoms are in no danger. There are several recorded cases of asymptomatic patients recovering from the infection.

The state government took this decision taking into account the sharp rise in number of COVID-19 positive patients and to prepare for the more 'serious' cases of infections.

ince the arrival of migrant laborers, the number of patients with coronavirus infections has doubled.

The spike in numbers have made it difficult to keep coronavirus patients in the quarantine center for 14 days.

Now patients are being kept in the quarantine centers for seven days only and the for the remaining seven days home quarantine is being recommended.

The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has gone up to 9,768 while the death count is at 442.

Meanwhile, India recorded over 10,956 cases of infections and a single-day spike of 396 fatalities in 24 hours taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
