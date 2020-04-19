हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Western disturbance brings snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Due to the prevalence of western disturbance over Afghanistan and neighboring areas, some parts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Saturday. Keylong in Lahaul Spiti district was covered with a thick blanket of snow.

Western disturbance brings snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh
Representational Image

Lahaul and Spiti: Due to the prevalence of western disturbance over Afghanistan and neighboring areas, some parts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Saturday. Keylong in Lahaul Spiti district was covered with a thick blanket of snow.

Houses and trees along the road in Keylong were deposited with a thick layer of snow. According to Indian Meteorological Department, rain and thunderstorm were observed at many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh yesterday.

The weatherman has predicted that the maximum temperatures in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius are likely to prevail over parts of Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka during next 2-3 days.

Tags:
Himachal PradeshHimachal snowfallHimachal's Lahaul and Spiti
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: Chidambaram slams Centre, seeks free food, cash for poor
Corona Meter
  • 15712Confirmed
  • 2231Discharged
  • 507Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M

Madhya Pradesh: Police Inspector Devendra Chandravanshi dies due to Corona infection, CM Shivraj pays homage