What is Sanjhi? Artist Pundrik Goswami's gift to VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was recently gifted the famous cultural art of Uttar Pradesh- Sanjhi, by the famous artiste Pundrik Goswami. The two met at the Vice President’s Office in Delhi, where they discussed about the increasing threat of near extinction of the art form that belongs from the land of Mathura-Vrindavan.

Sanjhi is said to be the symbol of the love of Godess Radha and the Gopis towards Shri Krishna as they used to decorate the walls and the land with different colors, stones and flowers. This art form gained its popularity in nearly 15 and 16 century and till now is preserved by the temples of Vrindavan.

As Pundrik gifted Sanjhi, he even talked about how the art form and the artists are facing a threat of losing the art. This art is still prayed but in a handful of temples, Shri RadhaRaman Temple of Vrindavan being one of the main amongst these temples. This art form is put on exhibition in the time of Pitr Paksh according to the hindu calendar, as when the climate gets ready to welcome the winters.

The Vice President also discussed the ways in which the government can help the artisans and the art to not just stay confined to the temple, rather to come out and be shown to the world for the beauty it holds. Pundrik also discussed on how this art can be taught with a spiritual motive to the new generation, for the purity of love a devotee shall hold for his God.