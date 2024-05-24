What Is Two-Child Policy In Gujarat Municipal Act? Brought In By CM Modi In 2005-06 That Led To Disqualification Of 2 BJP Councillors

Two BJP councillors from Amreli in Gujarat's Damnagar municipality have been disqualified for having a third child in violation of the Gujarat Municipal Act of 1963. According to the Indian Express, Amreli district collector Ajay Dahiya's office issued an order on Monday disqualifying Kheema Kasotia and Meghna Bokha from serving as councillors of the urban local body, effective immediately. The collector cited birth certificates on file with Damnagar municipality's chief officer, Krupesh Patel, in his decision. However, the disqualification of the councillors will have no effect on the BJP's control of the civic body.

What Is 2-Child Policy In Gujarat Municipal Act Of 1963?

In 2005-06, the government of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi amended the Municipal Act of 1963 to prohibit anyone with more than two children from contesting elections to local self-government bodies such as panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations. The Gujarat government amended the Gujarat Local Authorities Act in 2005, effectively amending three acts: the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, the Gujarat Municipalities Act, and the Gujarat Panchayats Act.

What Did The Amreli Collector Say In His Order?

"Considering the application submitted by the applicant, the records produced as evidence in the case and the merits and demerits of the case, the following facts come to the fore...," the Collector stated in his ruling. Respondents No. 1 (Khima Kasotia) and 2 (Meghna Bokha) had two children when they were elected to the Damnagar Municipality in 2021. The third child of respondent No. 1 was born on May 10, 2023, while respondent No. 2's third child was born on March 14, 2023.This is a violation of Section 11 (1) (h) of the Gujarat Municipal Act, according to the collector's order.

What's The Whole Case Behind BJP Councillors Disqualification?

The collector's order came in response to an application filed by a diamond polisher from Damnagar on January 16. Taking cognizance of Chhagaionn Bhakarsar's application, the collector sought records from the chief officer and two corporators. The two corporators opposed the application, saying the rule does not apply to the birth of the third child after the elections to the municipality. However, the Collector turned down their plea.

What Did The Disqualified BJP Councillors Said?

On August 4, 2005, Section 11 (1) (h) was added to the Gujarat Municipal Act, making those who had a third child after becoming a councillor in the municipality ineligible for membership. According to the report, Kasotia and Bokha became councillors for the first time. "I will study the Collector's decision to disqualify me and then decide the future course of action," Kasotia, 26, stated.'



Bokha's husband, Arvind, stated that he accepts the collector's order. "We were under the impression that having a third child while serving as a councillor had no bearing on your position. But if the rule says so and my wife is disqualified, I'll accept it.

"I am not denying the fact that we became parents of a third child last year and if there is any rule that disqualifies someone from becoming a parent of a third child, we don't want to go against it," he added.