Milind Deora, senior Congress leader, today severed his and his family's five-decade-old ties with the party and joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. After joining Sena, Deora said that the Congress party today opposes everything said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the grand old party has lost the path of constructive politics.

Milind Deora also said that a strong government is needed at the Centre and States in India. "It is a matter of pride for all of us that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is stronger today...I would like to add that in the last 10 years not one terror attack has happened in Mumbai. This is a major achievement for Mumbaikars," said Deora.

He further said, "The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal - speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it. I believe in the politics of GAIN - Growth, Aspiration, Inclusivity and Nationalism. I don't believe in the politics of PAIN - Personal Attacks, Injustice and Negativity."

#WATCH | After joining Shiv Sena, Milind Deora says, "I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning that why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with Congress party...I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today's Congress is… pic.twitter.com/PVU6SdibOv — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Deora further said that the same party that once ushered in economic reforms is today abusing industrialists, and businessmen and calling businessmen 'anti-nationals'.

Deora said that he has received many calls over his decision. "I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today's Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 as well as that of 2004. Had Congress and UBT given importance to constructive & positive suggestions and merit & capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn't have been here. Eknath Shinde had to make a major decision, I had to make a major decision," he said.

Deora reportedly quit Congress after the grand old party agreed to leave the Mumbai South seat for Sena-UBT. Sena-UBT won the seat in 2019 when it was in alliance with the BJP. Now, it's likely that Deora may contest the seat on the Shinde-Sena ticket.