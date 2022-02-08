हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Modi

'When India completes 100 years of independence...': PM Modi's top 10 quotes in RS today

"Govt focussed on infra projects to help generate employment opportunities during Corona times," said PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.

&#039;When India completes 100 years of independence...&#039;: PM Modi&#039;s top 10 quotes in RS today
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 8) underlined the country's various achievements in Covid times and also its strategies to make the nation self-reliant. Here are the top 10 statements from PM Modi's Rajya Sabha today:

"All must focus on how to take the country forward in next 25 years when India completes 100 years of Independence."

"We are working fast towards achieving 100 per cent vaccination in country."

"Five crore rural families provided with tap water even during Corona times. Govt focussed on infra projects to help generate employment opportunities during Corona times."

"Govt focussed on agri, MSME sector that provides most employment."

"1.2 crore new members enrolled with EPFO during 2021 including 65 lakh in 18-25 age group."

"Indian sportspersons performed well to take Tricolour to new heights during Corona times."

"India among top three nations in terms of startups due to efforts of youth."

"PLI scheme helped India become leading mobile manufacturer, encouraging results in auto, battery manufacture."

"MSMEs entering defence sector to help country become self-reliant."

"Maximum Unicorns created in 2021, much more than during previous years"

