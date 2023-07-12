Where Will Be Rahul Gandhi's New Residence? No Bulngalow, THIS Cosy 3BHK Might Do The Task

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is considering the possibility of relocating to a modest three-bedroom house located in the serene Nizamuddin East area of South Delhi. The property, previously owned by the late Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi, served as her home during the final years of her life.

Gandhi's Quest for a New Residence:

After his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow on April 22 and temporarily resided with his mother. However, he actively pursued the search for a suitable dwelling. In a heartwarming gesture, hundreds of Congress workers and leaders, including those in Delhi, offered their own homes for Gandhi to stay.



cre Trending Stories

A Visit of Condolence:

During the unfortunate demise of Sheila Dikshit in July 2019, Rahul Gandhi visited her house to pay his respects. Learning that Dikshit's family was planning to move to a nearby flat, the idea of becoming a tenant in their former residence appealed to Gandhi.

Contrasting Residences:

The prospective residence is a simple 1,500 square feet house that offers a captivating view of the lush Humayun's Tomb, a remarkable Mughal-era mausoleum dating back to the 16th century. This abode stands in stark contrast to the spacious bungalow located at 12, Tughlaq Lane in Lutyens Delhi, which served as Gandhi's home for nearly two decades.

Proximity to Historical Significance:

Situated just a few hundred meters away from the revered Dargah of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya, a 13th-century Sufi saint, the house holds cultural significance. When his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi in the last week of December, Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to offer prayers at this sacred site.

Dikshit's Legacy and Timeline:

Sheila Dikshit had acquired the Nizamuddin East house in 1991. Serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013, she briefly held the position of Governor of Kerala in 2014 before resigning when the National Democratic Alliance government assumed power at the central level. Following her tenure as Governor, she moved into the Nizamuddin East house, where she resided until her demise.

Legal Troubles and Resignation:

On March 23, a Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case filed against him by a Gujarat BJP legislator in 2019. Consequently, Gandhi, a Member of Parliament representing Kerala's Wayanad constituency, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Acting swiftly, he voluntarily vacated his MP's bungalow within a month without seeking an extension. Despite the repercussions, Gandhi expressed gratitude to the people of India, emphasizing the value of truth and its associated sacrifices.

Legal Battle Ahead:

In recent developments, the Gujarat High Court declined to stay the Surat court's order. The Congress party has pledged to challenge Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Supreme Court, signaling a forthcoming legal battle.

Conclusion:

Rahul Gandhi's potential move to Sheila Dikshit's former residence in South Delhi's Nizamuddin East locality symbolizes the passing of the torch between respected leaders. As Gandhi continues his political journey, this modest house carries historical significance and offers a tranquil atmosphere amidst the bustling capital city.