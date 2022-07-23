Who is Arpita Mukherjee? Partha Chatterjee aide found with Rs 20 crores

As much as Rs 20 crore have been recovered from Arpita Mukherhje - a close aide of senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee, who is currently the Commerce and Industries Minister in West Bengal. The Enforcement Directorate officials raided Arpita Mukherjee's residence in relation with the ongoing probe with the recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

Along with the cash, the ED officials have also recovered 20 mobile phones from the posh residence of Mukherjee at the Diamond City complex in Tollygunge. The officials believe that these mobile phones will provide crucial links to the teachers` recruitment scam in WBSSC and WBBPE. The ED has also released a statement to a section of the media claiming that it was conducting search operations at various places in connection with the teachers` recruitment scam during which huge amount of cash was seized.

While Partha Chatterjee is a big name, not much is known to the people about Arpita Mukherjee.

Who is Arpita Mukherjee?

Arpita Mukherjee is a close aide of Partha Mukehrjee. She is an actress and model too. Arpita has acted Odisha film industry. She has also worked in many Tamil films. She has acted as a co-star in Bengali films including Mama-Bhange, Partner. According to sources, she has been promoting Naktala Puja for many years. She was also seen campaigning with Partha Chatterjee at Behala West Centre. She has been living in a luxury flat in South Kolkata for the past few years

ED officials counted cash at Arpita Mukherjee's residence with machine!

The ED sleuths called some bank officials for counting purposes who arrived at Mukherjee`s residence with currency counting machines. ED sources said that the residence of Mukherjee was not there in the initial list of 13 places, where the agency had been conducting raids since Friday morning.

However, Mukherjee`s name surfaced during the course of the raids following which the ED sleuths, escorted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached her residence and launched a search and seizure operation.

The ED sleuths are currently grilling Mukherjee to unearth the source of the cash as well the purpose for which so many mobile phones were used.