Why Are Auto Rickshaw, Taxi Drivers In Delhi NCR On Strike Today And Tomorrow?

Thousands of auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in Delhi have gone on a two-day strike, bringing the city's streets to a standstill. The drivers, armed with sticks, are forcibly stopping auto rickshaws and asking passengers to alight. The strike, which began on Wednesday, is a protest against the growing presence of app-based bike taxis in the city.

The drivers are demanding a ban on these bike taxis, which they claim are eating into their livelihood. They say that the bike taxis are cheaper and more convenient, leading to a significant decline in their earnings. The drivers also allege that the apps are charging them hefty commissions, making it difficult for them to make ends meet.

The strike has affected several parts of the city, with long queues of passengers seen waiting for alternative modes of transport. However, the drivers are allowing autos carrying passengers with serious medical conditions to pass through.

The drivers are also protesting against the fact that app-based cabs and bike taxis are allowed to operate across the National Capital Region (NCR), while autos are restricted to Delhi alone. They claim that this has led to an uneven playing field and is affecting their livelihood.