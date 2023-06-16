Why Cyclones, Hurricanes Are Given Distinct Names Like Biparjoy, Gulaab, Tauktae?

Cyclone Biparjoy, also called Biporjoy, has already hit Gujarat and some parts of Pakistan. It is now moving towards Rajasthan where heavy rains are expected in many areas. Cyclones, hurricanes, and other severe storms are given distinct names for several factors. The word 'Cyclone' is derived from the Greek word 'Cyclos' that means 'Coils of Snake'. Let's us find out why cyclones are given a uniquq name:

Identification

Giving cyclones unique names helps in easily identifying and distinguishing them from one another. Instead of referring to cyclones by their geographic location or coordinates, using names makes it simpler for meteorologists, the media, and the public to track and communicate information about specific storms.

Clarity and Communication

Using names helps in efficient communication, especially when multiple cyclones are active simultaneously in different regions. It prevents confusion that could arise from using generic terms or referring to storms solely by their location.

Public Awareness and Preparedness

Naming cyclones increases public awareness and engagement with severe weather events. It helps in capturing people's attention and encourages them to stay informed about approaching storms, follow safety measures, and take necessary precautions.

Historical Context

In some regions, cyclones are named after significant historical events, notable personalities, or cultural aspects. This approach helps create a sense of local identity and remembrance, tying the cyclones to the region's history and heritage.

International Coordination

For cyclones that affect multiple countries or regions, an international naming system ensures coordination and consistency in tracking and reporting storms. This allows meteorological organizations worldwide to share information effectively and collaborate in disaster response and mitigation efforts.

Different regions and countries use various naming conventions for cyclones. For instance, the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific storms are given names from predefined lists maintained by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). In the Indian Ocean, cyclones are named by different countries in the region, often using a combination of suggested names from those nations. The use of distinct names for cyclones helps streamline communication, create awareness, and facilitate response efforts during severe weather events.