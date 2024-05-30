Why Did PM Narendra Modi Choose Vivekananda Rock Memorial In Kanyakumari For Meditation? Know Its Significance

Modi at Vivekananda Rock Memorial Prime Minister and senior BJP leader PM Narendra Modi will go on meditation for 45 hours at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari for meditation. PM Modi had earlier meditated in Uttarakhand after the 2019 general election. Ahead of the near two-day meditation exercise by PM Modi, the district has turned into a fortress with heavy security deployment. As per reports, all arrangements, including heavy security, are in place for the Prime Minister's stay at the mid-sea memorial.

What Is Vivekananda Rock Memorial?

The rock memorial is a monument built to pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial is located on a huge piece of rock in the sea which is 500 metres from the mainland. The rock on which the memorial is built is said to be where Swami Vivekananda attained enlightenment. To honour him for taking India’s spiritual fame to the world at the Parliament of World’s Religions held in Chicago in 1893, the memorial was erected in 1970.

Religious Significance Of Kanyakumari Rock Memorial

As per certain religious beliefs, it was on this rock that Goddess Kanyakumari prayed to Lord Shiva. There is a specially preserved portion in the rock which is believed to be the imprint of the Goddess Kanyakumari’s feet.

Why Did Modi Chose Kanyakumari Rock Memorial?

Prime Minister Modi will meditate at the Rock Memorial following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign this evening. Modi will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam. The meditation coincides with the 24-hour silence period ahead of the seventh and final phase on June 1. The opposition has claimed it is a poll stunt given that the meditation exercise may get wide TV coverage thus affecting voter sentiments.

BJP leaders have claimed that Modi's decision to pick the spot in Kanyakumari for his spiritual sojourn underscores his commitment to bringing to fruition Vivekananda's vision for the country. BJP leaders said that the rock had a major impact on Vivekananda's life just like the Sarnath for for Gautam Buddha.