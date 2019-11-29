Why hiding MLAs if you have majority: Devendra Fadnavis slams Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis who tendered his resignation from the CM's post only after four days of taking oath launched a scathing attack on Friday on the former ally and current Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over his first Cabinet meeting on Thursday after the swearing-in.

Devendra Fadnavis, in a series of tweets, said, "In the first Cabinet Meeting of new government, yesterday, they chose to discuss how to prove majority secretly, instead of discussing on how assistance & relief can be given to farmers suffering from unseasonal rains."

Posing a series of questions aimed at attacking former ally and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, "If this government has a majority, then why are they secretly calling the house? Why efforts to change the Pro-tem Speaker, going against the rules? Why still doubt your own MLAs so much? Why are they still hiding them?"

Fadnavis questioned Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress over their decision to lodge its MLAs at different hotels in Mumbai, claiming that they feared of poaching attempts by other parties.

Fadnavis also asked when the BJP had announced that they would sit in the Opposition, then why is Shiv Sena still keeping its MLAs lodged in a hotel.

When BJP has already announced to sit in the opposition and MahaVikas Aaghadi has made so many claims that they have full majority, that too exhibiting in different ways, why this secrecy and fear? Maharashtra wants these answers!@BJP4India — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

"When BJP has already announced to sit in the opposition and MahaVikas Aaghadi has made so many claims that they have full majority, that too exhibiting in different ways, why this secrecy and fear?" Fadnavis said.

"Maharashtra wants these answers!" he tweeted.

On November 23, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for a second term with NCP leader Ajit Pawar becoming the Deputy Chief Minister. On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar resigned from his post and returned to the NCP, leading to collapsing of Maharashtra government

Uddhav Thackeray was then elected as the CM face for the Maha Aghadi alliance of NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena and on Thursday he took oath as the first Thackeray chief minister of Maharashtra.