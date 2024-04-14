Why Iran Launched First-Ever Direct Attack On Israel? Check Details

Since 1985, Iran and Israel have been locked in a continuous proxy conflict. Although the recent escalation began six months ago. However, Iran launched its first-ever direct military strike against Israel on Saturday, prompting questions about its prior silence. What has prompted this shift from a defensive stance to asserting presence upfront on the battlefield?

Iran had been threatening to attack Israel as they believed Israel bombed their consulate in Syria, which caused the deaths of 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals. Iran had vowed to retaliate for what they labelled as an Israeli attack on their consulate in Damascus on April 1st. Meanwhile, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the consulate attack.

Current Status Of The War

According to the Israeli military, Iran deployed over 200 drones armed with bombs aimed at Israel. Shortly after, Iran declared it had also unleashed significantly more potent ballistic and cruise missiles.

Last night, Tehran unleashed more than 200 explosive drones towards Israel. Warning sirens continued to blare across Israel, prompting people to seek shelter in bomb shelters amidst reports of blasts. However, in a statement issued earlier today, Israel's military revealed that the 'majority' of missiles launched from Iran were successfully intercepted before reaching Israel's borders.

United States On Toes

The development has escalated tensions in the Middle East, with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, analysing the situation closely. Yesterday, in a press statement, Biden reiterated the US’ commitment to support Israel. As per reports, President Biden cut short his weekend getaway at Delaware Beach House to convene with his national security team and keep a close eye on the situation in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel.

How The World Reacts

In a statement released from the Ministry of External Affairs of India on Sunday, the central government urged for a prompt de-escalation in the region. It also voiced apprehensions regarding the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, warning of potential threats to peace and security in the region.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in a message posted early Sunday, conveyed Germany's condemnation of the ongoing attack, expressing concern about the potential chaos in the region. Baerbock urged Iran and its proxies to cease the attacks immediately and extended full solidarity to Israel.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau affirmed his nation's unequivocal condemnation of Iran's airborne attacks on Israel.

The French government strongly condemned the Iranian air attack on Israel, according to a statement from French foreign minister Stéphane Séjourné on Saturday. Séjourné stated that Iran had crossed a new threshold with its destabilising activities and risked potential military escalation.