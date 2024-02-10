Parliament rarely functions on Saturdays in India. In fact, the current budget session was scheduled to end yesterday but thanks to the hasty addition of an additional day, Parliament will function today and has been especially designated for discussions on the Ram temple construction and consecration ceremony. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs will bring a motion on the Ram Temple in both houses today under Rule 193 and Rule 176. In the Lok Sabha, the motion will be moved by BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Santosh Pande while Shrikant Shinde and Singh will raise the discussion. In Rajya Sabha, the Motion will be brought under Rule 176 and will be moved by BJP MPs K. Laxman, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha.

What Is Rule 193?

Rule 193 pertains to discussions in the Lok Sabha that fall outside the scope of typical or formal motions presented to the House. Unlike conventional motions, Rule 193 discussions do not entail voting.

Why A Discussion on Ram Temple?

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla was held at the Aodhya's historic temple on January 22. Almost all opposition parties did not attend the event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest, terming it a program of the BJP-RSS. Since there is no voting, this is likely another attempt by the BJP to trap opposition INDIA bloc parties especially Congress in a quandary and put them in a politically awkward situation.

While Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has already said it won't participate in the discussion, Congress is yet to clear its decision. Prime Minister Modi is likely to speak on the motion towards the end in the Lok Sabha where he may corner Congress once again on the issue.

The government is expected to advocate for a unanimous resolution to be embraced by both Houses of Parliament, praising the construction of the Ram temple and emphasizing the socio-cultural significance of Lord Ram. The resolution is likely to commend Prime Minister Modi for his role in facilitating the realization of this undertaking.

The BJP has already termed Congress 'anti-Ram' for not attending the consecration ceremony and if the Congress chooses to oppose or abstain from the resolution, which is likely to be adopted anyway, the BJP will get yet another chance to portray Congress as 'anti-Ram' dealing another blow to the grand old party just ahead of the polls. This will further alienate Congress from Hindi belt voters reducing their poll prospects.

Cabinet Resolution On Ram Temple

In the January 25 meeting of the Union Cabinet which was held three days after the January 22 consecration ceremony, the cabinet endorsed a resolution extending congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for the consecration ceremony. The resolution underscored that while the physical independence of the nation was achieved in 1947, the spiritual consecration of its soul took place on January 22, 2024.