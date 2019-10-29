'Why was Rahul Gandhi not allowed to visit J&K,' asks Mehbooba Mufti ahead of EU delegation's Kashmir tour

New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the Centre over European Union (EU) delegation's visit to Kashmir on Tuesday and asked if the EU MP's are allowed to visit the state, why wasn't Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allowed to do so.

Mufti's statements were posted on her official Twitter account, being managed by her daughter Iltija as the former CM is under house arrest since the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K.

"If scrapping Article 370 integrated J&K into India, why is Shri Rahul Gandhi barred from visiting Kashmir? Instead, a group of far right & fascist leanings EU MPs is allowed by GOI. Your ticket to Kashmir is possible only if you're a fascist with a visceral hatred for Muslims," read one of her tweets.

If scrapping Article 370 integrated J&K into India, why is Shri Rahul Gandhi barred from visiting Kashmir? Instead, a group of far right & fascist leanings EU MPs is allowed by GOI. Your ticket to Kashmir is possible only if you’re a fascist with a visceral hatred for muslims — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2019

Twenty-eight European lawmakers are scheduled to travel to Kashmir on Tuesday, in a first visit by any foreign delegation to the valley since the revocation of Article 370.

Days after Article 370 was abrogated, a delegation led by Rahul Gandhi was asked to return to New Delhi from Srinagar airport. Later, former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained at the airport while trying to enter the region.

Meanwhile, Mufti further said that the government was in a "lose-lose" situation in any scenario and also questioned as to why the delegation should not be allowed to meet former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and herself.

"Why can't they meet all three former CMs? Either ways there are two scenarios. The delegation will state situation is normal. In that case, the next logical step is to release detainees and restore the internet. If they say Kashmir is in limbo, it's a major embarrassment for GOI. Lose-lose situation," Mufti stated.

Live TV

The PDP chief has been continuously attacking the government on Article 370 move, which revoked the special status given to J&K. The government had announced the decision to end the special status given to J&K and restructure the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - on August 5.

On Monday, the EU delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed the situation prevailing in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370.

In a statement, PM Modi expressed hope that members of the delegation will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

"Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region," the Prime Minister's office said.