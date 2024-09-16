Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793962https://zeenews.india.com/india/will-bury-terrorism-in-j-k-to-such-level-nobody-can-dare-revive-it-amit-shah-2793962.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY POLLS 2024

Will Bury Terrorism In J-K To Such Level, Nobody Can Dare Revive It: Amit Shah

Shah, speaking at a public rally in Kishtwar, said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J-K government. 

|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 03:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Bury Terrorism In J-K To Such Level, Nobody Can Dare Revive It: Amit Shah Picture source: ANI

Gulabgarh:Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said there were attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and added that it will be "buried to such a level" in the Union territory that it can never rise again. 

Shah, speaking at a public rally in Kishtwar, said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J-K government. 

“We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again. Attempts are on to revive terrorism as the National Conference and Congress manifesto talks about releasing terrorists. This is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said addressing an election rally in Padder-Nagseni assembly segment in support of BJP’s candidate and former minister Sunil Sharma here. 

“This election is between two powers, on one side National Conference and PDP and on the other BJP. The NC-Congress are saying that if we form the government we will restore Article 370. Tell me should it be restored? Your reservation, given by BJP to Paharis and Gujjars and others, will be snatched. 

“Don’t worry, I am watching the situation in Kashmir and be assured that neither Abdullah’s nor Rahul’s party are going to form the government in J-K,” the home minister said. 

This was the home minister’s second visit to Jammu region within a fortnight. Earlier, during his two-day visit to Jammu on September 6 and 7, he released BJP’s manifesto for J-K assembly elections and addressed a workers convention. 

Monday is the last day for campaigning in 24 assembly constituencies, including Padder-Nagseni, which goes to polls in the first phase on September 18.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Hindu Sentiments Repeatedly Hurt? A Picture from Karnataka Sparks Outrage
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Gyanvapi Statement Explained!
DNA Video
DNA: Kullu Residents Protest Against Outsiders Settling in Himachal
DNA Video
DNA: UP - New Guidelines for Barawafat Processions, No New Trends Allowed
DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court