Sameer Wankhede

Will give 3 days notice before arresting Sameer Wankhede: Maharashtra govt tells High Court

The NCB officer had moved the high court seeking protection from any coercive action against him by the police.

F

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday (October 28) assured the Bombay High Court that NCB’s Sameer Wankhede will be arrested only after giving three days prior notice.

The case pertains to the corruption and extortion allegations against Wankhede. The NCB officer had moved the high court seeking protection from any coercive action against him by the police.

Seeking an urgent hearing, Wankhede challenged the Mumbai police's decision to form a four-member team to investigate the allegations against him.

The Maharashtra government initially opposed the plea but subsequently, chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai assured the court that it will give prior notice of arrest to Wankhede.

"We assure the court that three working days' notice will be given (to Wankhede) before arrest by Mumbai Police," Pai said.

The HC disposed of the plea following the state government's statement.

The development comes after the drugs on cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan snowballed into multiple controversies.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has been relentless in his attack against the NCB officer and has shared several documents to support his claim of ‘fraud’ by Wankhede.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
