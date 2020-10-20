Will strive to conquer the unconquered, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya after taking charge as BJYM chief

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday took charge as the new president of the party's youth wing in and said that "we will work towards building political workers for 21st century India".

Surya succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure as president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

"Today, I officially took charge as President of BJYM with blessings from Poonam Mahajan Ji. BJYM will strive to conquer the unconquered; will work towards building political workers for 21st century India; will work towards strengthening our civilisational state," Surya tweeted.

Surya said that the BJP is a party of "karyakartas" and thanked his predecessor for leading BJYM effectively.

"BJP is party of karyakartas - who serve the party despite facing severe personal odds. BJYM pledges to work hard to ensure sacrifices of our karyakartas don't go in vain. I thank Poonam Mahajan Ji for giving effective leadership to BJYM; we will continue her good work," he tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Surya held a roadshow from Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi to the BJP's central office.