हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejasvi Surya

Will strive to conquer the unconquered, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya after taking charge as BJYM chief

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday took charge as the new president of the party's youth wing in and said that "we will work towards building political workers for 21st century India".

Will strive to conquer the unconquered, says BJP&#039;s Tejasvi Surya after taking charge as BJYM chief

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday took charge as the new president of the party's youth wing in and said that "we will work towards building political workers for 21st century India".

Surya succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure as president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

"Today, I officially took charge as President of BJYM with blessings from Poonam Mahajan Ji. BJYM will strive to conquer the unconquered; will work towards building political workers for 21st century India; will work towards strengthening our civilisational state," Surya tweeted.

Surya said that the BJP is a party of "karyakartas" and thanked his predecessor for leading BJYM effectively.

"BJP is party of karyakartas - who serve the party despite facing severe personal odds. BJYM pledges to work hard to ensure sacrifices of our karyakartas don't go in vain. I thank Poonam Mahajan Ji for giving effective leadership to BJYM; we will continue her good work," he tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Surya held a roadshow from Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi to the BJP's central office.

Tags:
Tejasvi SuryaBJPBJYM
Next
Story

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Independent candidate arrives on buffalo to file nomination - WATCH
  • 75,97,063Confirmed
  • 1,15,197Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M55S

Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar