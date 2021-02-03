हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal

Will trace missing farmers, reconnect them to their families, assures Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of the proposed ‘Chakka Jam’ on February 6 by farmer unions across the country, CM Kejriwal sent out a video message on the issue of missing farmers. He assured the unions that the Delhi government is trying everything in their power to reconnect them to their families. 

Will trace missing farmers, reconnect them to their families, assures Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (February 3) took it to his Twitter handle to show his concern for the protesting farmers. Ahead of the proposed ‘Chakka Jam’ on February 6 by farmer unions across the country, CM Kejriwal sent out a video message on the issue of missing farmers. He assured the unions that the Delhi government is trying everything in their power to reconnect them to their families. 

“The Delhi government has decided to help trace farmers who are missing from protest sites. I will speak to Lt Governor if required,” assured CM Kejriwal through the video message. He further disclosed that the Delhi government will be releasing a list of 115 people who were detained by the police in connection with January 26 violence. 

This message came days after CM Kejriwal’s meeting with a delegate of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, who reportedly urged the CM to conduct a judicial inquiry into the alleged conspiracy against farmers protesting Centre’s farm laws. After this meeting, leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha while addressing the press said that the Delhi government had informed them that 115 protesting farmers arrested by police on January 26 were in Tihar jail. Delhi government had further informed them that they have demanded the formation of a medical board to examine the farmers.

A mob of protesting farmers, who had reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, on the day of the tractor rally clashed with the police. While many were detained by the officials, a large number reached the Red Fort on their tractors and entered the monument.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalFarmers protestfarm lawschakka jamSamyukt Kisan Morcha
Next
Story

Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas demanding probe into Delhi tractor rally violence
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M56S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day