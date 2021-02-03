Will trace missing farmers, reconnect them to their families, assures Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (February 3) took it to his Twitter handle to show his concern for the protesting farmers. Ahead of the proposed ‘Chakka Jam’ on February 6 by farmer unions across the country, CM Kejriwal sent out a video message on the issue of missing farmers. He assured the unions that the Delhi government is trying everything in their power to reconnect them to their families.

The issue of farmers missing from the protest sites is a matter of grave concern. We are trying our best to connect them to their families | LIVE https://t.co/nlGKNP01lx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2021

“The Delhi government has decided to help trace farmers who are missing from protest sites. I will speak to Lt Governor if required,” assured CM Kejriwal through the video message. He further disclosed that the Delhi government will be releasing a list of 115 people who were detained by the police in connection with January 26 violence.

This message came days after CM Kejriwal’s meeting with a delegate of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, who reportedly urged the CM to conduct a judicial inquiry into the alleged conspiracy against farmers protesting Centre’s farm laws. After this meeting, leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha while addressing the press said that the Delhi government had informed them that 115 protesting farmers arrested by police on January 26 were in Tihar jail. Delhi government had further informed them that they have demanded the formation of a medical board to examine the farmers.

A mob of protesting farmers, who had reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, on the day of the tractor rally clashed with the police. While many were detained by the officials, a large number reached the Red Fort on their tractors and entered the monument.