Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman back home but what's next

New Delhi: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman came back home from Pakistan to a hero's welcome at the Attari border on Friday. The entire country united in welcoming the hero who had been held captive after his MiG-21 Bison fighter jet had crashed in LoC while chasing back a Pakistan Air Force F16. And while Imran Khan has said returning the IAF personnel is a goodwill gesture, India has maintained that there can be no compromise on dismantling terror infrastructure across the border.

Even after it was confirmed that Abhinandan was indeed in Pakistan's captivity, India had maintained a strong stance. Refusing any deals and negotiations for the pilot, India had demanded that he be handed back immediately and safely. In the same breath, India also maintained that there would be no deviation from its objective of hitting Pakistan-based terrorist organisations that have, time and again, targeted Indian civilians and security forces.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has urged for peace while not recognising the need for the terrorists it has bred to be throttled. Groups like the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba have been given shelter and support in the country - especially by its army and secret services agency.

Under such circumstances, India has made it absolutely clear that for any peace talks to happen, there needs to first be effective action on terrorists and terror groups which have an anti-India agenda.