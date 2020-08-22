Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava gets the 'Tenzing Norgey National Adventure Award 2019'; IAF congratulates

New Delhi: Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava is awarded the `Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019` in `air adventure` category. Gajanand Yadava is a Parachute Jump Instructor and member of IAF Skydiving Team `AkashGanga`. He has undertaken more than 2900 jumps till date, said IAF.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) congratulated Gajanand for his achievement and taking to twitter it said, "Congratulations! WgCdr Gajanand Yadava, for being awarded the `Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019` in `Air Adventure` category. WgCdr Gajanand Yadava, a Parachute Jump Instructor & member of IAF Skydiving Team `AkashGanga`, has undertaken more than 2900 jumps till date."

The IAF also shared few pictures of Gajanand Yadava in which he can be seen Skydiving and flying parachute.

Meanwhile, the Air Force also congratulated to Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB), for being awarded the `Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020`, which is given for making sustained efforts towards encouragement and promotion of Sports.

"Congratulations to Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB), for being awarded the `Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020` in `Employment to Sports Persons and Institution of various Sports Welfare measures` category by Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports (MoYAS), Govt of India," IAF tweeted.