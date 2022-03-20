हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

With 1,761 new Covid-19 infections, India's active caseload drops to 26,240

The country recorded 3,196 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,65,122. 

With 1,761 new Covid-19 infections, India&#039;s active caseload drops to 26,240
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: India recorded 1,761 new Covid-19 cases, 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,16,479, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (March 20, 2022). The active cases stand at 26,240.

A decrease of 1,562 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 3,196 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,65,122. 

The active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​181.21 crore. As many as 4,31,973 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 469.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.07 million and vaccinations to over 10.78 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,728,165 and 971,086, according to the CSSE.

The second worst-hit country in terms of cases in India (43,006,080 infections and 516,352 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,624,435 infections and 657,389 deaths).

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID cases
Next
Story

How hard will fourth wave of Covid-19 hit India? Here's what experts feel

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Zee Top 10: Mariupol staggered by Russian attack