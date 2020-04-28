With 62 fresh fatalities, India records highest spike in coronavirus COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: With 62 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, India reported its highest spike in deaths due to COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (April 28, 2020).

According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 1,543 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and with this, India`s tally of coronavirus cases reached 29,435 cases as of 8 AM on Tuesday.

The tally includes 21,632 active cases, 6,868 patients have been cured/discharged with one patient migrated. With 62 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, making it the sharpest rise in the number of deaths so far, the number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at 934, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1183 235 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 27 1 5 Bihar 345 57 2 6 Chandigarh 40 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 8 Delhi 3108 877 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3548 394 162 11 Haryana 296 183 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 546 164 7 14 Jharkhand 82 13 3 15 Karnataka 512 193 20 16 Kerala 481 355 4 17 Ladakh 20 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2168 302 110 19 Maharashtra 8590 1282 369 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 118 37 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 313 71 18 26 Rajasthan 2262 669 46 27 Tamil Nadu 1937 1101 24 28 Telengana 1004 321 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 51 33 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1955 335 31 32 West Bengal 697 109 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 29435* 6869 934 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

According to the government figures, Maharashtra has the most number of cases at 8,590 of which 1,282 have been cured/discharged with 369 fatalities.

Gujarat has the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases with 3,548 cases of which 394 patients have been cured/discharged while 162 patients have died due to the deadly virus.

Delhi`s tally has also crossed the 3,000 mark with 3,108 cases with 877 patients cured and 54 patients who died due to the highly contagious virus.

Meanwhile, Goa (seven cases and all seven patients recovered), Tripura and Manipur (two cases and both cases recovered) and Arunachal Pradesh (with one case who has recovered now) have reported no new cases, as of Tuesday.

In a press briefing on Monday, Union Health Ministry said that a total of 85 districts in 25 states and Union territories have not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 14 days, while16 districts have not registered new coronavirus infections in 28 days.

Addressing the daily briefing to provide COVID-19 updates in the country, Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal stressed on the need to maintain a vigil at all times so that no new cases surface in more districts.

He also urged people not to stigmatise coronavirus patients as that would discourage them from coming forward for treatment at an early stage, leading to a rise in complexities in the treatment. He said fear and lack of understanding make us stigmatise patients and urged people to avoid spreading misinformation and panic.

"Our battle is with the sickness and not with a sick person. Due to stigma, many times patients try to hide and avoid seeking timely treatment. This does not only bring harm to them, but also to their family and the whole society," Agarwal said.

No community or area should be labeled for the spread of COVID-19, he said, while stressing that healthcare and sanitation workers or police should not be targeted as they are helping to bring the crisis under control.