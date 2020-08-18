With a spike of new 55,079 COVID-19 cases, India's total tally crosses 27 lakh mark

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday (August 18) surged to 27,02,743 with a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country`s COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797. The death toll had breached the 50-thousand mark on Monday, according to the Ministry.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 1,58,705 active cases while 4,17,123 patients have been discharged/migrated. The toll in the state due to the disease has risen to 20,037.

Tamil Nadu has 54,019 active cases, 2,78,270 discharged/migrated patients and 5,766 deaths.Andhra Pradesh has a total of 85,945 active cases while 2,01,234 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 2,650 patients have succumbed to COVID-19.

Delhi, on the other hand, has 10,823 active cases while 1,37,561 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,196 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the number of total samples tested for the infection have reached 3,09,41,264 upto August 17. The ICMR on Tuesday said that 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday.