With highest spike of 83,883 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's total crosses 38 lakh

New Delhi: India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new COVID-19 cases and 1,043 fatalities. The total tally in the country mounted to 38,53,407 which includes 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured cases and 67,376 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

While the recovery rate has increased to 77.09 per cent with 68,584 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The number of patients recovering is the rise since the past several months. India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries for the seventh day in a row.

Though, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 1.76 per cent is one of the lowest in the world while global CFR stands at 3.3 per cent. India has been reporting 48 deaths/million population, also one of the lowest, while the global average is 110 deaths/million population, according to the Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,08,306 cases and 24,903 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,45,139 cases and 4,053 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,72,179 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country to 4,55,09,380, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

"India witnesses an unprecedented surge in testing. Over 11,70,000 tests done in the last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early and facilitate seamless isolation and hospitalisation. This eventually leads to a low mortality rate," the Health Ministry said in a tweet.