With our coordinated efforts, Jammu and Kashmir terrorist activities restricted and action against them intensified: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday stated that with the coordinated efforts of the forces the terrorist activities have been restricted and action against them intensified. Singh added that the police will have to continue the coordinated efforts against the terrorists and their associates to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the people of the union territory who have been victims of Pakistan-sponsored violence since decades.

The DGP visited Budgam district and reviewed security arrangements in the wake of the terror attacks in the valley. In his address to the police force, he referred to the terror incident on May 4, adding that the terrorists took undue advantage of the civilian movement in the adjoining orchard and fired at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

He asserted that the terrorists didn't care about the civilians behind whom they were taking shelter leading to the loss of life of an innocent local. Singh said that there are instances of recent terrorist infiltration by Pakistan and one such group of five terrorists who infiltrated from Keran sector of Kupwara district were eliminated in the first week of April. He added more such attempts are being made by Pakistan from various launch pads operating in Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

The DGP stressed upon the officers that proper briefing is given to the personnel deployed on the ground as terrorists are attempting to take advantage of the present situation to disrupt peace and order in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and targeting deployments of security forces. He advised the officers to remain alert and extra cautious in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that elements inimical to peace are not given any chance.

Pakistan over the years has continuously attempted to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir by pushing terrorists, repeatedly committing ceasefire violations and instigating and promoting violence by various means but like in the past, all its evil designs are doomed to fail.

The DGP appreciated the role of police for maintaining pressure on the elements inimical to peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He also paid tributes to the martyr police Sub Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan also known as Qazi and other security personnel martyred in Handwara during two separate encounters.

“It is painful to lose the brave personnel but we all are proud of these brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the interests of people and the nation”, the DGP said.

The DGP while interacting with the officers appreciated the work of Jammu and Kashmir Police force in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that security and health protocols issued from time to time be followed strictly.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the DGP first inaugurated two prefabricated structures, one as a 60 bedded barrack and another housing a library, a gym, a TT room, a salon and a welfare centre for jawans followed by a GO's Lodge at Police Lines Budgam. He also inaugurated a newly set up CCTV surveillance centre to keep a watch on sensitive areas around the city on a 24x7 basis.