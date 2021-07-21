Eid al-Adha 2021: With restrictions in place, devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid

New Delhi: Devotees have been trickling in Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid Al Adha (Bakrid). With the threat of a third wave looming large, the celebrations is expected to be muted, with several restrictions in place across the nation. At Delhi's Jama Masjid as well, the number of people allowed to offer prayers has been limited keeping the pandemic in mind.

"We need to follow COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of ourselves and for our families in view of third wave of COVID19. We had decided to allow limited people to offer namaz at Jama Masjid. 15-20 people offered prayers," Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari, Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid told ANI early on Wednesday (July 21) morning.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP Central District, Delhi Police, said, "People are cooperating with us and maintaining #COVID19 appropriate behaviour. Otherwise, it's a very crowded area (Jama Masjid). Imam Sahab has also made an announcement here and appeal people to offer namaz at home."

Also read: Eid al-Adha 2021: Meezaan Jafri, Aasif Sheikh, Rukhsar Rehman opt for low-key celebrations

Meanwhile, Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on July 20 chaired a meeting regarding preparedness for Eid-ul-Adha festival."Hussain appealed to the public to follow Covid protocols during the festival and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining proper hygiene, avoiding social gatherings and being socially-distanced," the statement said.

"At this time, the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing, but the pandemic is not completely cured. We need to be more cautious during this time," the statement said.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV