हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jama Masjid

Eid al-Adha 2021: With restrictions in place, devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid

"We need to follow COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of ourselves and for our families in view of third wave of COVID19," said Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari, Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid 

Eid al-Adha 2021: With restrictions in place, devotees offer prayers at Delhi&#039;s Jama Masjid
Devotees offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid (Pic courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: Devotees have been trickling in Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid Al Adha (Bakrid). With the threat of a third wave looming large, the celebrations is expected to be muted, with several restrictions in place across the nation. At Delhi's Jama Masjid as well, the number of people allowed to offer prayers has been limited keeping the pandemic in mind.  

"We need to follow COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of ourselves and for our families in view of third wave of COVID19. We had decided to allow limited people to offer namaz at Jama Masjid. 15-20 people offered prayers," Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari, Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid told ANI early on Wednesday (July 21) morning.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP Central District, Delhi Police, said, "People are cooperating with us and maintaining #COVID19 appropriate behaviour. Otherwise, it's a very crowded area (Jama Masjid). Imam Sahab has also made an announcement here and appeal people to offer namaz at home."

Also read: Eid al-Adha 2021: Meezaan Jafri, Aasif Sheikh, Rukhsar Rehman opt for low-key celebrations

 

Meanwhile, Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on July 20 chaired a meeting regarding preparedness for Eid-ul-Adha festival."Hussain appealed to the public to follow Covid protocols during the festival and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining proper hygiene, avoiding social gatherings and being socially-distanced," the statement said.

"At this time, the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing, but the pandemic is not completely cured. We need to be more cautious during this time," the statement said.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jama MasjidprayersDelhiBakridEid Al Adha
Next
Story

'Two-thirds of Indians have COVID-19 antibodies but 40 crore people still vulnerable'

Must Watch

PT23M12S

DNA: Different rules for Diwali and Eid in the name of secularism?