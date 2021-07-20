Eid al-Adha 2021: Meezaan Jafri, Aasif Sheikh, Rukhsar Rehman opt for low-key celebrations

New Delhi: In the wake of a probable third wave of COVID-19, Eid-al-Adha remained a low-key affair this year.

Indian celebrities, including Meezaan Jafri, Aasif Sheikh, Rukhsar Rehman and Warda Khan, avoided big-scale celebrations to mark the special occasion.

Aasif Sheikh, who is best known for his comic role in the popular TV show `Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!`, cut down his Eid expenses considering the sufferings faced by people during the pandemic.

"I am grateful that my near and dear ones have all been safe and sound. Eid would be an intimate affair with family but considering the difficult times people have faced we have opened our arms to those who have suffered. We as a family cut back on our expenses for the festive season so as to make someone else`s Eid a bright one," he told ANI while sharing his Eid plans.

Offering prayers for everyone’s good health is a must, especially in such trying times."We read our prayers and distribute food to the lesser privileged, this is one such step we have taken in the wake of the pandemic. This year too, my family and I will not be lavishly celebrating the occasion in remembrance of the crucial times going on. I wish everyone a safe and healthy Eid. I will pray for their well-being. May this Eid bring happiness and love to all your lives. Eid Mubarak to everyone," Aasif added.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly disrupted how Eid and other festivals are celebrated in India.

Actor Meezaan Jafri, who is Jaaved Jaaferi’s son, recalled his pre-pandemic Eid celebrations. "My father used to organise big Eid parties at home where his close friends from industry would come. We used to sit together on the floor and eat together. Our house used to become full jammed that we hardly get any space to move on the floor. Even my friends used to surprise me by coming to my home. I really miss those old days," he said.

However, Meezaan feels grateful that he got to spend more time with his family due to the lockdown. "I always try my best to be at home during Eid. For the consecutive second year, we are having intimate Eid celebrations...In a way it’s good also, as it gives more time to strengthen our family bond," he added.

Producer Warda Khan also opened up about how the pandemic has changed her Eid celebrations. "The pandemic has changed a lot of things. I will miss the human touch, and all the hugs and kisses. Nevertheless, our house staff will be here and will be celebrating the festivals with us. I know like last year there will be a zillion of calls to say how much they miss our Eid party eidis/Eid gifts and we’d end up saying how much we miss having them over. Inshallah, I hope this will be the last ‘Pandemic Eid’, and I pray we soon get to celebrate all the festivals together with each other," she emphasised.

According to actor Sara Arfeen Khan, celebrations have taken a 360 degree in the COVID era.

"Pandemic has changed my celebrations completely. From hosting a party of 100 close friends and family and having live Gazals and Sufi singers at home to just wishing each other on the phone and sending across our wishes and food. That’s the 360-degree turn it has taken. I wonder if we will ever have those magical moments again," she said.

Celebrities are making sure not to dampen their festive spirit due to COVID-19, and its food which plays one of the most crucial roles in bringing smiles to people’s faces, especially on the occasion of Eid.

Actor Rukhsar Rehman can’t wait to have sheer khurma. "My mother-in-law will make sheer khurma during the day...so we will sit together and enjoy the meal. It’s an occasion of togetherness..so I would make sure to have all meals with my family members together and celebrate our low-key Eid with delicious food," she said.

Aasif finds complete joy in eating phirni and Yakhni pulao on Eid. "My family and I have a tradition of preparing homemade sweets for the occasion, our phirni is one to die for! I take the lead in making my famous Yakhni pulao while my wife prepares delectable Shammi kebabs," he said.

Most Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha in the same traditional sense but of course, cultural celebrations and practices for the occasion differ from East to West and from one country to another. Here`s wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!