With single-day spike of 60963 COVID-19 cases India's tally reaches 2329639

New Delhi: As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases has been reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs and 834 new coronavirus fatalities takes the cumulative toll to 46,091, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated. There active cases in the country presently comprise 27.64 per cent of the total caseload.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,33,439 samples, the highest so far were tested for COVID-19 on August 11, over 2.60 crores samples have been tested so far.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 5,24,513 cases and 18,050 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,02,815 cases and 5041 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi consitute the top five worst-effected states.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers and representatives of 10 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh for a review meeting.

He mentioned that almost 80 per cent of the active cases are from the participating 10 states, and if the virus is defeated in these states, the entire country will emerge victorious in the battle against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday clarified that regular passenger, suburban train services to remain suspended till further notice. As many as 230 Special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate.

"This is to brought to the notice of all concerned that, as decided and informed earlier on as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice," said the ministry statement.

Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run, it said.