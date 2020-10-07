With spike of over 72 thousand cases, India's COVID-19 cases touch 6757132

New Delhi: India on Wednesday (October 7, 2020) reported a fresh spike of 72,049 coronavirus cases and 986 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The country's total tally zooms past the 67-lakh-mark with a total of 67,57,131 cases.

The toal includes 9,07,883 currently active cases; 57,44,693 discharged cases while 1,04,555 succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

The recovery rate stands at 85.02 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.55 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,65,911 cases including 38,717 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

India`s death toll from the coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, making it the third country to reach that bleak milestone after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, India has conducted 11,99,857 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,22,71,654.