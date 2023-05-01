'Within Constitution's Ambit...': JP Nadda's Big UCC Plank In Karnataka

Bengaluru: BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said his party was working within the ambit of the Constitution in trying to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, and said they followed the policy of 'Justice for All and Appeasement for None'.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Monday promised to implement the UCC and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday.

Asked during a media interaction if the BJP 's plans would communalise the state, Nadda said, "We are working within the ambit of the Constitution. Within the Constitution, we are permitted and directed to implement the Uniform Civil Code. We will move towards the UCC."

He said, "Regarding communalism, the clear meaning is that what we know and what we believe in is 'Justice for All and Appeasement for None' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' (everyone's cooperation, everyone's development, everyone's trust and everyone's efforts.

"We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose (according to the manifesto). We will introduce the National Register of Citizens in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the state," he said.

On whether the party was planning to implement the UCC nationwide, Nadda said, "Whichever states the elections are happening in, we are getting stronger. We will take it (UCC) forward. States form the nation. It will further lead that way only."

The saffron party has also promised to create a special wing in the state called "Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).

According to him, minorities were the ones who got maximum benefit from the PM Awas Yojana (PM Housing Scheme) and PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM Poor Welfare Scheme).

"When they (minorities) are getting the benefits, then we are happy about it. Everyone should get it and everyone should benefit," Nadda said.

Asked about the push for the Hindutva agenda, he reiterated the slogans, ?Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas and "Justice for all, appeasement for none".

In Karnataka, the BJP has promised Hindu-religion-based thematic tourist destinations such as tourist circuits and tourist corridors. It will also take up renovation of dilapidated temples at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, if voted to power.

In its manifesto, the party said it was constructing a Rama temple in Ramanagara and had taken up the development of Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple in Anjanadri hills, the birthplace of Hanuman.

When asked whether these were not signs of pushing for the Hindutva ideology, Nadda said "If someone goes to Vijayanagara, won't he go to Hampi? Isn't that our pride? If you go to Ramanagara, won't you like to see Rama Temple there? Isn't that our pride? Isn't Anjaneya (Hanuman) our pride?... We want to take forward...Karnataka, Kannada, and Kannadigas' pride."

