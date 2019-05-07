close

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Woman complainant demands report after SC panel's clean chit to CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The complainant wrote a letter to the in-house committee in which she demanded a copy of the report.

New Delhi: A day after an in-house Supreme Court panel dismissed allegations of sexual allegations against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the woman complainant on Tuesday demanded a copy of the committee's report.

The complainant wrote a letter to the in-house committee in which she demanded a copy of the report. She also reportedly said that she is 'shocked and anguished' at the committee's decision to dismiss the allegations. Earlier in the day, several women lawyers and activists had staged a protest against the committee's decision to dismiss the allegations against CJI Gogoi. Many of them were seen carrying placards.

The in-house committee was headed by Justice SA Bobde and also had two other women judges of the apex court - justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee. On Monday, the committee said it found no substance in the allegations made against the CJI. It was also held that since the report is part of a committee constituted as per the in-house procedure, it is not liable to be made public.

