Woman delivers baby in train toilet with help from railway officials, passengers

Chaibasa: A woman delivered a baby inside a train toilet at Bhalulata station of Chakradharpur Railway Division. Railway officials and the passengers on the train helped in the delivery. Devika (24), on board Ahmedabad-Howrah superfast express, started having labour pains, after which, her husband Chamru sought help from their co-passengers. Later, the TTE called the CRPF personnel on board and the train was stopped at Bhalulata station.

On seeing her condition, the co-passengers gathered to help Devika. A doctor travelling on the same train helped in the delivery, along with the others.

The mother and the baby were both doing fine at the time of the delivery and they were later admitted to a local hospital.

Due to the delivery, the train was stopped for some time at Bhalulata station. According to sources, the couple were travelling to Chakradharpur in Jharkhand from Bharuch (Gujarat).

