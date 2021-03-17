हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Woman gives birth to baby girl onboard IndiGo Bengaluru-Jaipur flight

IndiGo said, "Baby born on board IndiGo 6E 469 a baby girl was born mid-air onboard flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was  delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted  by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight."

Representational Image

New Delhi: A baby girl was born onboard an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of a crew assisted by a doctor on board. Jaipur airport was also informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, according to IndiGo.

"Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable," the aviation firm said, adding "Dr Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by our Jaipur staff. Great teamwork by all our staff concerned."

