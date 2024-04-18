Woman In Lingerie Boards Bus In Delhi; Netizen Suspects 'Boiling Hot' Temperature

New Delhi: A video on social media is getting a lot of attention on social media. The video shows a woman traveling without much clothing inside a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus. Her act has sparked a controversy among online users.

The footage is now widely being shared online. Standing amid fellow commuters, the woman prompted the others to move away from her. The circulating video has ignited a flurry of reactions across social media platforms, with many users criticizing her actions in the comment section. While some term her actions as 'horrible' and sarcastically call her 'woke', a netizen had a rather different take. Taking to twitter, he said, "It’s boiling hot outside. That could probably be the reason she took off her clothes while travelling."

Why is she taking off her clothes?

Typical, woke Delhites keep pushing to limits.#DTCBus pic.twitter.com/riUTEGNYK4 — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) April 18, 2024

A few netizens were even directing the blame towards authorities for allowing such behavior to persist unchecked. "They should; standing near such is not safe at all.," commented one user, while another urged immediate action from the authorities. "India is moving towards western culture, where people are making adult movies and making money easily. I think some of the girls got the ideas from westerns.," penned another commenter.

This incident has ignited a debate online, where societal norms have come into question.