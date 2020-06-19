Woman raped on moving bus on the way from Pratapgarh to Gautam Budh Nagar; dozen passengers were onboard

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman passenger, who was travelling with her minor children from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh to Noida, was allegedly raped by the driver inside the bus. The police had on June 17 arrested one of the accused drivers which a search is on for two more persons in connection with the case.

The accused has been identified as Amit alias Mayuri, a native of Bijnore district.

According to the police, the incident took place in an overnight sleeper bus, in the presence of 12-13 other passengers. The rape happened in the moving bus sometime during the night. The victim registered her complaint at the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police station after she reached there.

The woman, who was travelling with her two children to Noida where her husband works as a vegetable vendor, was allegedly raped by one of the two drivers of the long-route bus on a road stretch between Lucknow and Mathura, the police said.

There were around a dozen more passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident when the woman was allegedly raped on the last seat and threatened with dire consequences if she tried to raise an alarm, PTI quoted officials as saying.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 20 police station in Noida under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 212 (harbouring offender), it said.