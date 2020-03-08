हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Women's Day

Women's Day: PM Narendra Modi 'signs off' from twitter, hands over his social media accounts to seven women achievers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 8) greeted the nation on International Women’s Day and signed off from Twitter, handing over his social media accounts to seven women achievers to celebrate the special day.

Women&#039;s Day: PM Narendra Modi &#039;signs off&#039; from twitter, hands over his social media accounts to seven women achievers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 8) greeted the nation on International Women’s Day and signed off from Twitter, handing over his social media accounts to seven women achievers to celebrate the special day.

"Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.  As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts," tweeted PM Modi.

"India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs," he said in another tweet.

On Tuesday (March 3), the prime minister had announced that he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to inspiring women to mark International Women's Day.

"This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions," he had tweeted.

Later on Sunday, the prime minister will interact with the winners of Nari Shakti award after President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Notably, the Nari Shakti awards are given to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment.

Tags:
International Women's DayNarendra ModiModi Twitter
Next
Story

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah extend greetings on Women’s Day

Must Watch

PT6M28S

'Tahir Hussain punished for being Muslim' says AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan