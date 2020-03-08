Women's Day: PM Narendra Modi 'signs off' from twitter, hands over his social media accounts to seven women achievers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 8) greeted the nation on International Women’s Day and signed off from Twitter, handing over his social media accounts to seven women achievers to celebrate the special day.

"Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts," tweeted PM Modi.

"India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs," he said in another tweet.

On Tuesday (March 3), the prime minister had announced that he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to inspiring women to mark International Women's Day.

"This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions," he had tweeted.

Later on Sunday, the prime minister will interact with the winners of Nari Shakti award after President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Notably, the Nari Shakti awards are given to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment.