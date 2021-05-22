'Won't be able to live without Didi': BJP's Sonali Guha writes letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader from West Bengal, and a former Trinamool Congress MLA, Sonali Guha wrote an emotional letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging the latter to take her back.

In the letter written in Bangla was posted on microblogging site Twitter on Saturday, Guha wrote: "I am writing this with a broken heart that I took the wrong decision of joining another party after being emotional. I could not get accustomed there."

Guha apologised for leaving TMC and claimed she had become emotional.

"The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, 'Didi'. I seek your forgiveness and if you don't forgive me, I won't be able to live. Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection," she wrote.

"My decision to join the BJP was a wrong one and I can feel that today. I did not bother to tell the BJP about leaving that party. I always felt unwanted there. They tried to use me and asked me to badmouth Mamata-di. I could not do that," she told PTI.

The former deputy speaker of the state assembly, said she was even willing to meet Mamata Banerjee to discuss her rejoining the TMC ranks.

"I will personally try to meet 'Didi' but she is the chief minister and must be busy. You cannot expect her to give you time whenever you seek an appointment," she said.

Guha, who was a four-time MLA and once considered to be the 'shadow' of the chief minister, had switched alliances before the assembly elections in the state. The former TMC MLA was upset as she was dropped from the TMC's candidates' list. She was among a host of TMC leaders who joined the ranks in BJP.