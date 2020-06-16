Words can't describe the pain: Rahul Gandhi’s tribute to Armymen martyred in Galwan Valley clash with China

NEW DELHI: Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid homage to the three Army personnel who were martyred during a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

The Congress leader took to Twitter and said, “Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time."

Rahul’s party Congress also termed as as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

The party even asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development and issue a statement.

"Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

The main opposition party, however, said that "India stands behind the armed forces".

Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the entire country stands behind its Army in the situation.

"The violent clash between the Chinese and Indian Army in Galwan valley of Ladakh causing the death of an Indian Commanding Officer and Jawans is a matter of serious national concern. India's security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable," Anand Sharma tweeted.

"India stands united behind our armed forces. The country must be taken into confidence urgently. In a Parliamentary democracy, it is expected of the government to brief the leadership of the political parties of the ground situation, considering the grave implications," he added.

The reactions from Rahul Gandhi and his party came after an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops.

The Indian Army further said that senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tensions.

Meanwhile, Beijing's state-controlled Global Times also alleged that there have been fresh clashes today.

Global times quoted the People's Liberation Army Western Theater Command spokesperson as saying Tuesday that "Indian troops again crossed the line of actual control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties."