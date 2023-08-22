NEW DELHI: In a move to ensure the success and smooth conduct of the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit set to take place in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sanctioned a public holiday from September 8 to 10. This decision aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the international summit and requires the closure of various institutions within the city.

Impact On Schools, Offices & Commercial Establishments





During the specified dates, several institutions will remain closed, including schools, government offices, private offices, and entities under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Furthermore, the operational status of malls, markets, schools, and colleges within the New Delhi area might be affected. Reports suggest that some educational institutions could switch to online learning or even opt for complete closure due to the summit.

Traffic Restrictions And Preparations

To facilitate the summit's operations, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented starting from September 7 at midnight. The summit is expected to bring about major alterations in traffic patterns and movement across the city. The Delhi Traffic Police will be instrumental in managing these changes, ensuring the safety and efficiency of the event.

Business And Commercial Closures

All commercial and business establishments within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district, including banks and financial institutions, will remain closed from September 8 to 10. The proposal for this temporary closure was presented by Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari, with the aim of minimizing crowds and enabling smoother vehicular movement during the G20 Summit.

Enhanced Security Measures

The summit will witness a heightened level of security arrangements. Notable roads, including Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Niti Marg, and others, will face significant traffic restrictions to ensure the dignitaries' safety and seamless movement. High-security zones will also be established in markets such as Dilli Haat, Chandni Chowk, and Khan Market, among others.

Impact On The Hospitality Sector

Several high-end hotels in Delhi have already reported full bookings in anticipation of the summit. Prestigious establishments like Taj Mahal, Taj Palace, ITC Maurya Sheraton, and others have experienced a surge in reservations between September 6 and 11. This influx of guests demonstrates the city's preparation to host international leaders and delegates.

Information And Assistance For Guests

To enhance guest experience and convenience, the Delhi Traffic Police will establish a virtual help desk. This desk will provide information regarding nearby hospitals, tourist attractions, marketplaces, and real-time traffic updates. The assistance will be available in multiple languages to cater to the diverse group of attendees.

G20 Summit Invitees & Theme

The G20 Summit 2023 will witness participation from notable nations such as Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE. The theme for this year's summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," translating to "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

As Delhi gears up to host the G20 Leaders' Summit, the city's institutions, traffic management, and hospitality sector are all aligning to provide a secure and successful event for the global community.