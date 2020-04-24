World War 3: China's biological and economic warfare using coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: More than 27 lakh people have been infected by the coronavirus COVID-19 world wide with the death toll crossing 1.9 lakh, the virus which first emerged in China in December 2019 could be the start of World War 3 and the world would not even know. The analysis was done by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in DNA, the world's most-watched news show.

The virus could have been made in China and this could be a part of its intentions to start a war against the world, if the war begins then it will be fought on the basis of biological weapons, which is weapons made of germs. It will also use psychological warfare and attack economies of the world.

In DNA, it has been mentioned several times that by the time the biggest countries of the world control the coronavirus, China will have gained control over the world economy. But now the matter has moved beyond this. But first of all, one must understand what is China's latest plan.

Due to the lockdown, there has been a big fall in the prices of crude oil all over the world, in countries like America, the price of crude oil has gone down to minus, which is less than zero. But now China is taking advantage of this, to increase its oil reserves.

In December 2019, the first case of coronavirus was reported in China and when the WHO declared it an epidemic in March 2020, the prices of crude oil in the international market suddenly started falling. The fighting between Russia and Saudi Arabia over the production of oil also led to lower oil prices. China took full advantage of this opportunity and increased crude oil imports by 5 pervcent in the last three months.

There have also been reports that China sent 40 tankers to Saudi Arabia to bring crude oil in March, each of these tankers has a capacity to carry 32 million liters of crude oil. China's official oil reserves are about 6.5 billion liters, while China plans to increase it from 6500 million liters to 8000 million liters.

That is, China first gave an epidemic to the whole world, and when the world is busy fighting it, China makes a move to make itself an economic superpower. And exploiting the world in every way.

China gave the coronavirus to the world and then later made a profit by providing medical supplies of poor quality to fight it.

When the world economy began to collapse due to China's virus attack, China began to show interest in buying financially weak companies worldwide.

Now when the price of crude oil starts falling, China is looking to increase its oil stock by buying cheaper oil.

China also wants to increase its interference in the World Health Organization. It has announced an additional financial support of $ 3crore i.e. about Rs 228 crore rupees to WHO. That too when the US has stopped funding of WHO. '

Apparently, the world is currently engulfed in a war waged by China. In which the countries of the world have to fight on two fronts, on one side to save lives from corona and on the other side to avoid the expansionist policies of China. But China is not waging an arms war, but is making economic, biological and psychological attacks on the world. And now even US President Donald Trump has said that this corona is not a flu, but an attack an America.