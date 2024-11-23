Worli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Aditya Uddhav Thackeray vs Milind Deora Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Advertisement
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Worli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

 

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Result 2024: Worli

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Result 2024: Worli is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. During the 2019 election, approx 269,003 voters registered from Worli and 29,074 voters cast their votes. In the last assembly elections, Shiv Sena candidate Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray won the seat against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Adv. Dr. Suresh Mane. While, in the 2014 assembly elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Govind Shinde won and NCP’s Sachin Mohan Ahir stood second among other candidates contesting from the same seats.

In recent years, Maharashtra has experienced significant political turmoil, marked by shifting alliances and leadership changes. In 2022, Eknath Shinde split from Thackeray’s faction, allied with the BJP, and took over as chief minister, leading to the MVA's collapse. While, in 2023, Ajit Pawar broke from the NCP to join Shinde’s alliance with the BJP.

In this assembly polls, the Mahayuti alliance nominated Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aditya Uddhav Thackeray against ten other candidates.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

