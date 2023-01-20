Wrestlers continue protest against WFI chief; Priyanka Gandhi extends support, demands probe

New Delhi: Wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have said that they will continue their sit in till they get justice. A delegation of wrestlers met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday to discuss the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, however, it remained inconclusive.

Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, told the media that the government should intervene and appoint former wrestlers for different roles in WFI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has now come out in support of the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and called for a probe and appropriate action over allegations of sexual exploitation and mental harassment against the WFI chief.

The matter pertains to the allegations of sexual misconduct against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is the chief of WFI by Vinesh Phogat who is the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Vinesh has alleged that coaches who are favourites of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) misbehave with women and harass them. She also accused the wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing girls and calling her a ‘khota sikka’ after her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Taking to social media, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country through their performance at the world level. The players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the Wrestling Federation and its president." "The voices of these players should be heard. Allegations should be investigated and appropriate action is taken," the Congress leader added.

हमारे खिलाड़ी देश की शान हैं। विश्व स्तर पर अपने प्रदर्शन से वे देश का मान बढ़ाते हैं। कुश्ती फेडरेशन व उसके अध्यक्ष पर खिलाड़ियों ने शोषण के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। इन खिलाड़ियों की आवाज सुनी जानी चाहिए।



आरोपों की जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 19, 2023

Champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat also arrived at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday. Wrestlers continued their sit-in protest for the second day demanding action against the chief.

Babita, a deputy director in the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department and a former wrestler, had earlier tweeted, "I stand with all my fellow players in this matter of wrestling. I assure all of you that I will work to raise this issue with the government at every level, and the future will be decided the way players feel right."

On Wednesday, ace grappler Bajrang Punia and nearly a dozen wrestlers began their protest against the WFI at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Also, shortly after Olympians and star wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia made sensational claims against WFI officials and coaches.