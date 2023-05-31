Wrestlers' Protest: 'Why Can't Daughters Get Justice', Mallikarjun Kharge Asks Centre

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday asked why there was stubbornness on the part of the central government in giving justice to the wrestlers, who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving long lectures on respect for women from the Red Fort and yet protecting those accused of harassing women. Kharge's remarks came on the heels of weeks-long agitation by wrestlers in Delhi, who on Tuesday descended in Uttarakhand's Haridwar with a plan to immerse their medals in the river Ganga.

"The daughters of India are saying that 'police and system' are no longer sacred. Every one has seen in the last few days what has happened to the daughters who have brought laurels to the country. Modi ji gives long lectures on respect for women from the Red Fort, but the one who is accused of sexual exploitation has full protection," Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

After all, what is stubbornness, why can't daughters get justice? Why only daughters are made to stand in the dock? Why were they turned helpless to flow their medals in Ma Ganga, he asked.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at the Modi government's 'Beti Bechao' (save the daughter) campaign and called it 'save the criminal'.

Wrestlers, many of whom Olympic medal winners, were on Sunday removed by police from their protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. They have been demanding the immediate removal and arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom Delhi Police has registered two FIRs for alleged sexual exploitation.

India's top wrestlers threaten to immerse their medals in Ganga

Accompanied by hundreds of supporters, some of India's best wrestlers on Tuesday gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar and threatened to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat arrived at Har ki Pauri to protest the inaction against Singh, who they claim has sexually harassed several women grapplers.

The wrestlers, after being evicted from Jantar Mantar on May 28, have said they will continue their protest and go on a hunger strike 'until death' at the India Gate. However, the Delhi Police reportedly said on Tuesday that they will not be allowed to protest at India Gate as it is a 'national monument and not a site for demonstrations'.